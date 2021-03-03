Menu
Eugene Busch
FUNERAL HOME
Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory
623 Elk St
Beatrice, NE

Eugene "Gene" Lee Busch

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Plymouth with Pastor Justin Dauck officiating. Interment will follow in the St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery. A family prayer service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday in the fellowship hall at the church. Memorials are suggested to St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church with the church elders in charge. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
2
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Harman-Wright Mortuary
Plymouth, NE
Mar
3
Prayer Service
10:00a.m.
St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church
Plymouth, NE
Mar
3
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church
Plymouth, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory
