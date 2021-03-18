Eugene LaRay Paneitz

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Plymouth with Pastor Fred Berger officiating. Inurnment of the cremains will be at the St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery west of Plymouth. A family prayer service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Cremation has taken place and there will be no viewing, but a register book will be available for signatures on Friday, March 19th from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the Fox Funeral Home of Plymouth. The family will meet and greet relatives and friends from 6:00 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. Friday at the Plymouth Community Center. A memorial has been established to St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church and the Tri County FFA. www.foxfuneralhome.net