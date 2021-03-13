Eugene LaRay Paneitz

Eugene LaRay Paneitz, 84, of Sand Springs, OK, formerly of Plymouth, died on March 2, 2021 at his Oklahoma home. He was born on July 14, 1936 in Hampton. The family moved throughout southeastern Nebraska before settling in Plymouth. Eugene attended Freeman School just west of Beatrice and graduated from Plymouth High School. He married Jean Huneke on August 12, 1956 at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Plymouth. Jean and Eugene were blessed with four children that they raised on a farm to the southwest of Plymouth. Eugene was a lifelong farmer raising livestock and crops. He and Jean were famous for their homegrown produce – especially sweet corn – and were regulars at various farmers markets. Following Jean's death, Eugene continued to farm and was active in the Plymouth community. He was honored as Volunteer of the Year for Plymouth in 2005. Eugene was introduced to Faye Stephens while she visited her family in Nebraska. They were married on February 15, 2011 at the Fairbury Courthouse. Eugene retired from farming and moved to Sand Springs, OK where he continued gardening. In addition to gardening, Eugene could also be found cheering for the Sooners unless of course, they were playing the Huskers. Eugene was beloved by many, especially his Nebraska (Grandpa Eugene) and Oklahoma (Papa) grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include three sons, Terry Paneitz of Omaha, Neal (Donna) Paneitz of Waco, and Mark (Sheri) Paneitz of Lincoln; one daughter, Sheila Paneitz of Omaha; five grandchildren, Hunter (Elizabeth) Paneitz, Nena (Wesley) Obermier, Paige (Jesse) Munstermann, Brandon (Lynnett) Paneitz, and Heidi Paneitz; three great- grandchildren, Marie and Simon Paneitz and Charlotte Ann Munstermann; two step-sons, Mike (Kary) Stephens of Sand Springs and Steven (Erika) Nunley of Cleveland; one step-daughter Terri (Carl) Seely of Salpulpa and their families all of Oklahoma; sister-in-law, Mary Jo Paneitz; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Bertha Williamson Paneitz, his first wife, Jean, who died on January 24, 1999; his second wife, Faye, who died on February 28, 2021; one brother, Ronald.

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Plymouth with Pastor Fred Berger officiating. Inurnment of the cremains will be at the St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery west of Plymouth. A family prayer service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Cremation has taken place and there will be no viewing, but a register book will be available for signatures on Friday, March 19th from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the Fox Funeral Home of Plymouth. The family will meet and greet relatives and friends from 6:00 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. Friday at the Plymouth Community Center. A memorial has been established to St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church and the Tri County FFA. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home of Plymouth.