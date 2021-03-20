Menu
Eugene LaRay Panetiz
Eugene LaRay Panetiz

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Plymouth with Pastor Fred Berger officiating. Inurnment of the cremains will be at the St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery west of Plymouth. A family prayer service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Cremation has taken place and there will be no viewing. A memorial has been established to St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church and the Tri County FFA. www.foxfuneralhome.net


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Calling hours
6:00p.m. - 9:30p.m.
Plymouth Community Center
NE
Mar
20
Prayer Service
10:00a.m.
St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Plymouth
NE
Mar
20
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Plymouth
NE
