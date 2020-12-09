Eugene R. Seidel

Eugene R. Seidel, 93 years of age, of Cawker City, KS, formerly of Beatrice, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020 at Mitchell County Hospital Health Systems in Beloit, KS. He was born on October 22, 1927 on the family farm northeast of Tipton, KS to Charles Jacob and Esther Elise (Zimmerman) Seidel. Eugene graduated from Cawker City High School in Cawker City, KS, class of 1945. He was drafted in 1950 and spent 2 years in the Army Chemical Corps. Eugene started with Northern Natural Gas Company in 1955 and retired in 1986. He then worked for Gage County as Emergency Management Director and the Ambulance Service. He was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Beatrice and was active in the American Legion and Sons of the American Legion. Eugene married Doris Eileen Larsen in 1952 at the Little Chapel Around the Corner in Las Vegas, NV and they divorced in 1980. He married Janice (Riens) Munoz in 1981 and she passed away in 2004. Eugene married Barbara Ruth (Ziegler) Lambrix in 2006 and they later divorced in 2008.

Eugene is survived by his children, Deb Burres and husband Mark of Eagle Grove, IA, Ed Seidel and wife Micki of Beatrice, Karen Seidel of Lyons, KS; stepchildren, Gale Buss and husband Ray, Brenda Johnson and husband Randy, both of Beatrice, Jim Munoz and wife Donna of Pickrell, Julie Munoz of Beatrice, Joni Miller and husband Ron of Thornton, CO, David Lambrix, Joseph Lambrix of Beatrice; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Nola VanSyoc; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; 2 brothers; and 2 sisters.

Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 18, 2020 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice, Nebraska with Jon Palmquist officiating. Inurnment with military rites will be held at a later date in the Faith Lutheran Church Cemetery near Tipton, Kansas. There will be no visitation. Memorials are suggested to the Faith Lutheran Church Cemetery Fund in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com.