Evelyn A. Nolte

Evelyn A. Nolte, age 76 of Wymore passed away on December 18, 2020 at the Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center. She was born in Wahoo on September 25, 1944 to Emil and Rose (Horacek) Spicka. She attended school in Cedar Bluffs. Evelyn worked as a seamstress making custom wedding dresses, owned and operated Eve's Gas & Wash, and was a crane operator for BRB Construction until an injury forced her retirement. She enjoyed raising chickens, gardening, watching Fox News, and spending time with her kids and grandkids.

Those left to mourn her passing are her children, Todd Wilcox and wife Kris of Barneston, Kim Petersen and husband Bill of Barneston; grandchildren, Joshua (Amanda) Kushen, Jordan Kushen, Ashley (Chad) Lyon, Andra (Ben) Hoffman, Daniel Loop, Jessie (Brian) Lemerond, and Lucas Petersen; 14 great-grandchildren; sisters, Connie Brainard and Carol Spicka; brothers, David, Emil and Lawrence Spicka; several nieces and nephews; and a host of extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter Sherri (Wilcox) Kushen; and infant sister, Donna May Spicka.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Wymore with Father Rand Langhorst officiating. Burial will be at the Sunrise Cemetery in Wahoo, Nebraska. A Rosary service will start at 10:30 a.m. The body will lie in state at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore on Monday, December 21st from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the family greeting relatives and friends from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. and at the church one hour prior to the service on Tuesday. Social distancing will be observed, and masks are required at all services. Memorial contributions may be made to the family's choice for future designation with the funeral home in charge. Sign Evelyn's online guest book and view her video tribute at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.