Floyd "JR" Craig

Floyd "JR" Craig, 79, of Beatrice passed away at his home on March 2, 2021. He was born on November 24, 1941 at Union Center, Nebraska to Floyd "Pude" and Eva Craig. JR grew up in the Union Center area until moving to Wymore in 1960. He attended grade school in Union Center and graduated from Wymore High School in 1960. He later graduated from the Lincoln School of Commerce. In his earlier years, he worked for Casper Construction, Rich VanWinkle Construction and Store Kraft. He retired from Cominco/Agrium in 1999. JR enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling, ATV trail riding, road trips, sightseeing. and was also a huge sports fan. JR treasured his family and friends and the time he got to spend with them.

Survivors include his loving wife, Denise Miller of Beatrice; children, Barry (Debbie) Craig of Rose Hill, KS, Danny (Inga) Craig of Grants Pass, OR, Kristi (Brian) Bauer of El Dorado, KS, Wade (Nicole) Jungbluth of Beatrice, John (Melissa) Weyer of Waverly; grandchildren, Danielle (Shawn) Fischer, Megan (Cale) Eldridge, Mason Craig, Annika Craig, Kimberly Bauer, Emilee Bauer, Austin Weyer, Lydia Weyer, Dillon Richards, Alexis Richards; great-grandchildren, Kaylee and Kaia Fischer, Hudson and Blakely Eldridge; sister-in-law, Julia Craig; brother, Bruce Craig; his dogs, Hank and Maggie and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd "Pude" & Eva Craig; sister and brother-in-law, Yvonne "Vonnie" and Duane Searcey; beloved dogs, Suzy, TJ, Jack and Chip.

A private family Memorial Service will be held at Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. A register book will be available to sign on Friday, March 5, 2021 from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Fox Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Inurnment will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery of Beatrice at a later date. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.