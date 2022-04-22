Forrest Charles Shores

Forrest Charles "Chuck" Shores, age 82 of Wymore passed away on April 20, 2022 at Bryan Medical Center East in Lincoln. He was born on April 6, 1940, to Forest G. and Waunetta E. Hurst Shores in Wymore. He grew up loving baseball and the St. Louis Cardinals. He played football and baseball. Chuck graduated from Wymore High School in 1958 and attended Fairbury Jr. College for two years majoring in education. Chuck attended Peru State College for one semester and joined the Air Force on Valentine's Day, 1961. Chuck met Peggy Wathor on June 6th, 1959, and they were married September 15, 1961. They have two sons, Joe on October 18, 1962 and David on April 20, 1964, and one daughter, Andrea Kay April 14, 1972. Chuck graduated from Peru State College in May 1968 and he received his Master's degree from Wayne State College. He taught one year at Geneva Training school, 7 years at Pierce, and in 1976, his family moved to Wymore where he taught school and was head football and track coach for several years. He loved teaching and coaching. He retired from teaching in 1999. Chuck was a 56 year member of the Anderson Post #25 American Legion in Wymore where he was heavily involved with the color guard and the Legion Baseball program. He was also a member of the Wymore Cemetery Board and he served as the sexton of the cemetery. Chuck had a great life doing mostly what he wanted to do. He knew without a doubt he was always loved and will be in our hearts until we meet again in paradise.

Left to celebrate his life is his wife of almost 61 years Peggy; sons, Joe and wife Julie of Windsor, CO, and David of Wymore; granddaughters, Erin (Dustin) and Kasey of Windsor, CO; sisters, Judy (Dennis Hurtz) Mallam of Decorah, IA and Linda (Jim) Stanosheck of Odell; brother-in-law, Bob (Ann) Wathor of Wymore; cousin Margie Derock of Wymore; many nieces, nephews and friends and his beloved dog and companion Cleo. He was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter; twin brother and sister, Carl and Carol; parents-in-law, Anna and Vernon Wathor; and brother-in-law Clark Mallam.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at the Wymore Church of Christ with Clayton Lundstedt and Jon Palmquist officiating. A family prayer service will begin at 9:45 a.m. Interment will be at the Wymore Cemetery with military honors being rendered by the United States Air Force and the Anderson Post #25 American Legion of Wymore. The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home's Facebook page. A register book will be available at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore on Friday, April 29, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the Wymore-Blue Springs Area Fund, PO Box 212, Wymore, NE 68466 with the funeral home in charge. Sign Chuck's online register book and view his video tribute at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.