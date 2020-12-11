Francis Junior (Frank) Rice

Francis Junior (Frank) Rice, 93, of Fairbury, died Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at the Fairbury hospital. He was born on January 29, 1927 to John William and Fleeta Herbst Rice at Grafton. His family moved to Fairbury when he was six months old. Frank attended grade school at West Ward and then graduated from Fairbury High School in 1945. An all-around athlete, Frank played football and basketball, competed in track in high school and college and in high school was an all-state honorable mention selection as a halfback helping his team earn a championship in 1944-1945. But his true love was baseball and at a young age he learned the game playing for the town team, the Fairbury Blues. He got his chance to play professional ball because of two friends already in the pros, Virg Richardson and Doyle Lade. They got him his big break by arranging a try-out and he played for 11 years with the Pittsburg Pirates' AA and AAA leagues in Denver, Hollywood, Souix City, Lincoln, Odessa, Sweetwater, Pampa, Shreveport. One of the Western League managers once said what he liked about Rice "is that he comes to the park to play ball." Because of an injured finger, he came back to Fairbury in 1947 and enrolled at Fairbury Junior College, studying electrical engineering. While there, he was smitten by "Miss Bomberette", Gladys Rahe Rice, and they were married on October 17, 1948, at Zion Lutheran Church, Harbine. They became a traveling baseball family where he worked for the City of Fairbury Light and Water Department and the REA in the winters, and went off to spring training and the ball season in the summers. In 1950, he joined the Nebraska National Guard and, of course, played baseball for them winning the divisional championship of the 134th Infantry. "Cpl. Francis Rice was the leading hitter and voted the outstanding player on the team."

Then in 1958, Frank decided to call it quits in ball and bought the Conoco Station in Fairbury where his brother-in-law, Delwin (Buzz) Sell joined him as partner. They purchased the Miller Brewing distribution company in Fairbury called R & S Distributing and then in l967, they bought the R & S Skelly Station and Bulk Truck and operated that business until they were bought out in 1980. Frank then went full circle and went back to work for the city of Fairbury as a lineman retiring in 1991. Frank loved Fairbury and often said Fairbury had been good to him. He was a life-long member of the Optimists Club. He helped form a petroleum organization in Fairbury. He still played ball for the Fairbury Blues after he left pro ball, once pitching an 18 inning game and winning it with a timely home run. He ran for City Council, sat on boards and committees, volunteered his time and talents as a baseball coach and umpire. He was awarded the Chamber of Commerce Community Service Award. He bowled regularly on leagues and often carried a 200 average. He played league basketball with the local men. He was civic minded and cared about making Fairbury a good place to live.

As he grew older he became more of a spectator and loved watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren play ball and perform in various activities. He helped babysit the grandchildren and great-grandchildren, always having a smile and a high five when they came for a visit. He loved car trips and even went on bus trips to Branson. He loved going for coffee with his friends twice a day-and he didn't drink coffee! What he loved was the social connection and camaraderie. He wanted to be on the go. But he loved more than anything coming home to Gladys. She loved her ball player devotedly for 72 years and being apart from him now will be difficult. The empty recliner and that stool at the counter where they ate together will be a haunting reminder of what is gone.

But none of this matters. The above description of a lifetime could be said about many and has no bearing on what is truly important. Frank would be the first to say that he was a sinner and needed a Savior. He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith and was willing to share this faith so others could also come to the knowledge of Jesus Christ and His redemptive work on the cross. He knew he was sent to serve and God gave him an internal competitiveness but an outward calm that enabled him to defuse conflict, demonstrate unconditional love by sitting at the bedside of dying friends, be convincing by example, never give up because "with God all things are possible." For 72 years, he brought his family to the house of the Lord and served as an elder and trustee of the congregation at Grace Lutheran. He attended men's Bible study and prayed and listened to the Word of God. Just a few weeks ago, Frank and Gladys masked up and went to the house of the Lord and received Holy Communion. "Be faithful unto death and I will give you the crown of life." James 1:12 "Well done, good and faithful servant." Matthew 25:23 " . . . . . the time of my departure has come. I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Henceforth there is laid up for me the crown of righteousness. . . . ." 2 Timothy 4:6-8

Frank is survived by wife, Gladys; three daughters Barbara (Larry) Bedlan, Kathy (Dennis) Reedy, Fairbury, Jane Loseth; son, Jim (Linda Gregory) Rice of Lincoln; eight grandchildren David (Laura)Bedlan, Briana Bedlan, Fairbury, Sarah (Doug) Harper of Las Vegas, NV, Holly Melcher, Lincoln, Nick Heitman, Fairbury, Megan (Shawn) Peasley, Lincoln, Abbie (Nick) Harvey, OK, Annie (Chip) Healey, Lincoln; twelve great-grandchildren Clara, Lydia Heislen, Samantha, Rayanne, Alecia Bedlan, Marcus Martinez, Blake Peasley, Jaxson, Tyson, Leah Harvey, Micah, Mason Healey; sister-in-law, Fern Sell, Fairbury; nieces, nephews and friends. Preceded in death by parents John and Fleeta Rice, parents-in-law Bill and Clara Rahe, brother William Millard Rice, brother-in-law Delwin (Buzz) Sell.

Visitation will be Saturday and Sunday, December 12th and 13th from 1:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home in Fairbury. Funeral service will be held on Monday, December 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Fairbury, 11th and G Streets. Interment will follow the service at the Fairbury Cemetery. Memorials to Grace Lutheran Church or Frank Rice Baseball Scholarship. www.gerdesmeyerfh.com