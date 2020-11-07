Frank Frederick Sidney Roberts

Frank Frederick Sidney Roberts, 90 years of age, of Lincoln, formerly of Beatrice passed away at Azria Health in Ashland Friday morning, November 6, 2020. He was born on December 26, 1929 in London, England to John "Jack" and Nelly (Squires) Roberts and grew up in London during WW II. Frank married the love of his life Moira Evans on March 31, 1956. He served his country in the British Royal Navy starting at age 16 for 11 years as the captain's personal steward during which he saw the world. Frank and his family immigrated to Beatrice in 1959. He worked for over 20 years at Dempster Industries as well as serving as a volunteer fireman for the Beatrice Fire Department. He had been an active member of the First Baptist Church in Beatrice before moving to Lincoln in 2015. He had been a past master of the Beatrice Lodge #26, AF & AM; past worthy patron of the Vesper Chapter #9, OES; past member of the Blue Valley Shrine Club and the Tri-Scats; past Assoc. of Bethel Guardian Jobs Daughters. He loved sailing, wood working, telling jokes and stories, and helping others.

Survivors include his beloved wife and dance partner for 64 years Moira; 3 daughters Moira (Mark) Zlomke of Sidney, IA, Corinne Roberts and Rachel (Matthew) Spring, all of Lincoln; 4 grandchildren Gareth (Angie) Penner, Jocelyn (Mike) Sheldon, Evan Spring and Sydney Spring; 3 great-grandchildren Trent, Shaylee and Tate; nieces and nephews; and brother-in-law Mark Clausen. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother John Roberts; and sisters Mary Clausen and Ivy Hill.

Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the First Baptist Church in Beatrice with Pastor Nolan Hayes officiating. Interment in the Evergreen Home Cemetery. The body will lie in state Tuesday from 1:00-8:00 p.m. at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice with the family greeting friends from 5-7:00, and in state Wednesday after 12:00 p.m. at the church. A family prayer service will be held at 12:45 Wednesday at the church. Masks are required and social distancing should be maintained at all public events listed. A memorial has been established to the Sesostris Shrine Transportation Fund with the funeral home in charge.