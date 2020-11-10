Menu
Search
Menu
Beatrice Daily Sun
Beatrice Daily Sun HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Frank Roberts

Frank Roberts

Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the First Baptist Church in Beatrice with Pastor Nolan Hayes officiating. These services will also be livestreamed on the funeral home facebook page. Interment in the Evergreen Home Cemetery. The body will lie in state Tuesday from 1:00-8:00 p.m. at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice with the family greeting friends from 5-7:00, and in state Wednesday after 12:00 p.m. at the church. A family prayer service will be held at 12:45 Wednesday at the church. Masks are required and social distancing should be maintained at all public events listed. A memorial has been established to the Sesostris Shrine Transportation Fund with the funeral home in charge. Sign Frank's online guest book and view his video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
10
Lying in State
1:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel - Beatrice
708 North 6th Street, Beatrice, NE 68310
Nov
10
Calling hours
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel - Beatrice
708 North 6th Street, Beatrice, NE 68310
Nov
11
Lying in State
12:00p.m. - 12:45p.m.
First Baptist Church
, Beatrice , Nebraska
Nov
11
Prayer Service
12:45p.m.
First Baptist Church
, Beatrice, Nebraska
Nov
11
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
First Baptist Church
, Beatrice , Nebraska
Funeral services provided by:
Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel - Beatrice
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
We moved away from Beatrice 45 yrs ago. What a nice person and family. May the Lord be with all of you. Ed/family
Ed Thompson (Mr.Ed) and family
November 7, 2020