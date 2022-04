Frankie Peck

Celebrating the life of Frankie Peck Memorial Mass 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 12 at St. Mary Catholic Parish, 6853 S. Prince St., Littleton, CO 80120. Livestreaming will be available for those who cannot attend in person. Instructions on how to join will be shared one week prior.

Picnic lunch immediately following at Sterne Park North Shelter, 5932 S. Spotswood St., Littleton, CO 80120. Please RSVP for lunch to Jackie Bunce at (720) 299-1291