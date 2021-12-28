Gary Lee Niemeier

Gary Lee Niemeier, 73, of rural DeWitt passed away on December 26, 2021, at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Lincoln. He was born February 21, 1948, in Beatrice to Emil and Alma (Zulauf) Niemeier. He was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church, rural Plymouth. He graduated from Plymouth High School in 1966 and later attended the Nebraska School of Technical Agriculture at Curtis. Gary was drafted into the US Army in January 1968. He was sent to Fort Lewis in Washington State. After completing basic training, he was transferred to Fort Gordon in Georgia to train in US Communications. He was assigned to the 97th Signal Battalion and was deployed to Mannheim Germany. He served there until his discharge in January 1970. He was very proud to receive a Quilt of Valor, in recognition of his service, on Veterans Day 2021. He returned to the family farm at rural DeWitt, where he engaged in farming and also worked for Wasserman Wood Products (Plymouth), Hoover Materials Handling (Beatrice), and American Tool (DeWitt). Gary enjoyed attending Husker Harvest Days, tending cattle with his brother Rich, several trips to sporting events as a fan of the Cornhuskers and Royals, keeping up with neighborhood current events, and driving the countryside. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in DeWitt.

Gary is survived by niece, Letitia and Mike Fulkerson of Cincinnati, OH; nephew Colin and Tracy Niemeier and family, Roman, Brennyn, and Nolan of Dublin, OH; nephew, Jim and Mary Niemeier and family, Grace, Sophie, and Emma of Friend; niece Mary Niemeier of Kansas City, MO; cousins, Delma Bergmeier, LaVern and Joann Niemeier, Virgene Schmidt, Gordon and Bonnie Zulauf, Duane and Marsha Zulauf, Carol Wilson, Karen Zulauf and Cheryl Zulauf. He was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Susetta (Einspahr) Stichweh Niemeier; brothers and sisters-in-law, Richard Niemeier and wife Rachel, Donald Niemeier and wife Gail; stepsisters, Aurelia Krull, Loraine Mommens and Arlene Maas.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 31, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church in DeWitt with Pastor Travis Panning officiating. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Burial will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Friday at the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery of rural Plymouth. A memorial has been established to Trinity Lutheran Church of DeWitt. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Plymouth.