Gary Zarybnicky
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Marysville High School
FUNERAL HOME
Kinsley Mortuary, Inc. - Marysville
1006 Broadway
Marysville, KS

Gary Zarybnicky

Gary Zarybnicky, the son of Edward and Irene Zarybnicky, was born Jan. 24, 1939. Gary passed away on Feb. 19, 2021, at Los Robles Hospital, due to cardiac arrest and complications. Gary left many friends, and his smile will be missed. He graduated from Marysville High School in 1956 and graduated from the University of Kansas in 1960. He was in the Army Intelligence Corps, and while overseas in Europe he spent time around the Berlin wall. He obtained the rank of Lt. Col. and retired in 1995.

He was preceded in death by his father, Edward in 1972 and mother, Irene in 2008. Gary was the constant companion of his mother and took care of her the 10 years preceding her death. Gary has a brother, Larry, residing in California, who Gary was staying with the last several years during his illnesses.

Burial will be at the Marysville City Cemetery with funeral arrangements pending with Kinsley Mortuary, Marysville.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Mar. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Kinsley Mortuary, Inc. - Marysville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dr. Randy Fisher
July 5, 2021
We are distant cousins. I found this picture. My Grandfather Ben Fisher II is standing next to Gary. VR Randy Fisher ([email protected])
So sorry to read of Gary's passing.
Margaret T Hadley
April 8, 2021
