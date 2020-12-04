Gayle E. Ebke

Gayle E. Ebke, 83 years of age, of Plymouth passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center in Beatrice. He was born on September 13, 1937 in Beatrice to Alfred and Hilda (Grummert) Ebke. Gayle was baptized at Trinity Lutheran Church near Jansen and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church near Harbine. He graduated from Fairbury High School in 1955. Gayle married Marlene Meyer on September 30, 1956 in Plymouth. He served in the United States Army Reserve from 1955 to 1962. Gayle farmed all of his life in the Plymouth and Harbine area. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church near Harbine and enjoyed watching his kids sports and activities and coffee in Harbine.

Gayle is survived by his wife, Marlene; daughter, Darla Parrott and husband Dan of Harbine; sons, Rodney and wife Barb of Jansen, Randall and wife Dianne of Plymouth; grandchildren, Shawn Parrott and wife Jessie, Stacey Stohs and husband Adam, Scott Parrott, Troy Holtmeier, Tiffinie Pinkerton and husband Kevin, Tori Holtmeier and significant other Jason Shepard, Megan Stephens and husband Matthew, Calvin Ebke and wife Morgan; 14 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; brother, Clifford and wife Linda of Jansen; sister, Sondra Sasse of Fairbury; brothers-in-law, Robert Hays of Plymouth, Ken Meyer and wife Barb of Kissimmee, Florida; and sister-in-law, Carla Meyer of Beatrice. He was preceded in death by his parents; infant brother, Leland; sister, Linda Hays; brothers-in-law, Darrell Sasse, LaVerne Meyer; niece, Kristen Ebke; and parents-in-law, Henry and Hilda Meyer.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 7, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church near Harbine with Pastor Matthew Koterba officiating. The service will be live streamed on the church's facebook page. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Plymouth. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary in Plymouth in charge of arrangements.