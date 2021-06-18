Gena Thies Jeffery

Gena (Halverstadt) Thies Jeffery, 98, of Tecumseh passed away peacefully in her home on June 16, 2021. She was born April 30, 1923, to Irby and Bertha (Chamberlin) Halverstadt in Hebron. Gena grew up in Tecumseh with her parents and two brothers, Don and Bob. After graduating from Tecumseh High School, Gena worked as a bookkeeper for JC Penney's. Gena was united in marriage to Francis Thies and while he was stationed in the military and living in Seattle, she was in charge of ordering all the supplies for the 13th Naval District. Francis passed away May 14, 1954. She later married Harold "Bud" Jeffery April 12, 1958. Bud passed away June 19, 1998. Gena enjoyed books, gardening, crocheting well over 100 afghans, was an excellent seamstress and made clothing for her children and grandchildren, teaching Sunday school, drinking hot tea no matter the weather, her beloved cat Bella, oil painting, collecting tea cups from an early age and sitting 3 feet from the big screen tv watching Husker football and volleyball, the Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas City Royals. Most of all, Gena loved attending her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren's events.

Survivors include her children, Tom (Becky) Thies of Lincoln, Jim Thies (Gracie) of Lewiston, Dan Thies of Beatrice, Winona (Steve) Henk of Murdock, Jack (Susan) Thies of Beatrice, Ron (Annie) Jeffery of Virginia, Pamela "PJ" Jeffery of Tecumseh; son-in-law, John (Shirleen) Fritz of Beatrice; grandchildren, Deb Thies Shock, Janette Thies Hopkins, Jeremy (Lori) Henk, Travis Henk (Beth King), Amber (Chris) Burke, Danice Trauernicht Brod, Jennifer (Brian) Dodson, Jamison (Penny) Thies, Tammy (Jerry) Hartman, Nathan (Abbey) Thies, Tim (Tina) Thies, Alli (Jesse) Beach, Laura (Kyle) Gerking, Jesse Schmidt, Anita (John) Cory, Tricia (Larry) Strating, Gena Fritz, David (Stacy) Fritz; great-grandchildren, Jaedyn Shock, Riley Hopkins, Corbin Henk (Laura Dilly), Carson and Alex Burke, Jacob, Jordan Brod, Madelyn, Rose, Frankie, Hazel Dodson, Ashlynn and Kailey Hartman, Beau, Brooke, Ean, Emmett Thies, Lexi, Laynie, Lyza Beach, Audre, Dylan, Bodie Gerking, Emmy Lou, Faith, Maddie, Millie, Kelsea Schmidt, Harrison, Camryn, Spencer Cory, Ryan, Anna Strating, Laik, Griffin, Oliver Fritz; many foster children, family, and loved ones. Preceded in death by her parents; husbands Francis Thies and Harold Jeffery; daughter Ruth Jeffery Fritz; granddaughter, Leigh Ann Thies and many family and friends who went before her.

Celebration of Life services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at the Wherry Mortuary in Tecumseh with Rev. Eric Biehl officiating. Please wear bright colors to celebrate Gena's life. The service will be livestreamed on the Wherry Mortuary/Wherry Monument Facebook page for those unable to attend.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday, June 21 with family greeting friends from 5-7 p.m. at the Wherry Mortuary, Tecumseh. Memorials may go to the family's choice. Interment will be in the Tecumseh Cemetery. Online condolences may be left @ www.wherrymortuary.com.