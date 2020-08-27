Geneva Parde

Geneva Parde, 91, of Adams died on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Adams. She was born on August 11, 1929 at rural Pickrell and was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church. Geneva attended District 57 country school, and Pickrell and Adams High School. On February 7, 1947, she married Wilfred Parde at Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell and they lived and farmed in the Adams area until moving into town in 2012. For 14 years, she worked part-time at Brandeis in Lincoln and for 30 years was the tour director at Geneva Parde Tours traveling to all but three states. She was a life-long member of Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell, former member of the church choir, Women of the ELCA, taught VBS, Sunday School, and Confirmation classes, and helped start Jr. Lutherans. Geneva served on the Central District Executive Board and Blue Valley Conference of the American Lutheran Church. She was also a member of Sunshine Gals Extension Club.

Survivors include one son, Duane Parde and wife Janice of Pickrell; one daughter, Sharon Sorenson and husband Dwight of Bellevue; six grandchildren, Eric Parde and wife Amy, Jennifer Rose and husband Travis, Brooke Vasa and husband Aaron, Tyler Sorenson and wife Ally, Kyle, and Ashley Sorenson; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; sisters-in-law, Marie Schoen, Irene Schoen, Anora Schoen, and Bernice Parde; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Katie Gronewold Schoen; her husband, Wilfred, who died on May 6, 2013; an infant son, Lloyd; daughter Jeanine Parde; granddaughter, Michelle Parde; two brothers, Arnold and Robert Schoen; in-laws, Henry and Thelma Busboom, Edward Parde, and Willard Schoen.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell with Pastor Jerry Gilbreath officiating. Masks are suggested at the church. The service will be streamed on the church facebook page. Burial will be at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery of rural Pickrell. A family prayer service will be held at 9:45 a.m. on Friday at the church. A memorial had been established to the Juvenile Diabetes Association and Zion Lutheran Church Endowment Fund. The body will lie in state at Fox Funeral Home from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday and one hour preceding the service at the church on Friday. The family will greet relatives and friends on Thursday from 6:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m at Fox Funeral Home. Masks are suggested. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Beatrice.