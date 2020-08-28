Menu
Search
Menu
Beatrice Daily Sun
Beatrice Daily Sun HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Geneva Parde

Geneva Parde

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell with Pastor Jerry Gilbreath officiating. Masks are suggested at the church. The service will be streamed on the church facebook page. Burial will be at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery of rural Pickrell. A family prayer service will be held at 9:45 a.m. on Friday at the church. A memorial had been established to the Juvenile Diabetes Association and Zion Lutheran Church Endowment Fund. The body will lie in state one hour preceding the service at the church. Masks are suggested.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.