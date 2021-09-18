Genevieve (Pheasant) Allington

Genevieve (Pheasant) Allington, 84 years of age, of Adams passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Gold Crest Retirement Center in Adams. She was born in Beatrice on December 30, 1936 to Samuel and Edith (Burke) Pheasant. Genevieve graduated from Beatrice High School in 1954. She married Norman Allington on December 28, 1954. While Norman was in the United States Air Force, they lived many different places with Maine being her favorite. After Norman's retirement, Genevieve began her passion of raising bucket calves for many years. She was a member of Church of Christ in Beatrice and enjoyed animals of all kinds especially her companion dog, Judy, riding horses, snowmobiling in Maine and going to auctions with Norman.

Genevieve is survived by her children, Clayton and wife Janet of Topeka, Kansas, Clinton and wife Jeanette of Kansas City, Missouri, Sheryl Buhr and husband Delvin of Adams, Cindy Thompson and husband Tom of Westmoreland, Kansas; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Joyce Pheasant of Deerborn, Michigan; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Norman in 2013; son, Lynn; and brother, Kenneth Pheasant.

Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 24, 2021 in the Blue Springs Cemetery in Blue Springs with Mike Pratt officiating. There will be no viewing but a register book will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. Memorials are suggested to the Church of Christ in Beatrice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.