1929 - 2020
George John Dorn, 90, Cameron, MO passed away November 6, 2020. He was the oldest of five children born to Siebend and Lena (Helmke) Dorn on December 9, 1929 in Beatrice. He was baptized & confirmed in the German language at Zion Lutheran Church, Pickrell. He attended Cedar Bend Country School District #7 through eighth grade, then Filley High School graduating with the class of 1947. With only a High School education, he accepted a challenge & applied for Air Force Jet Pilot Training and to everyone's surprise was accepted. Upon graduation in December, 1953 at Webb Air Force Base, Big Springs, TX, he received his pilot wings & became a lieutenant in the Air Force. Upon retirement, he achieved the rank of Major. He flew extensively all over the world while in the Air Force & later Air National Guard. His favorite plane was the F89. He was united in marriage to Elizabeth Baehr October 10, 1953 and to this union seven children were born. They were later divorced, later in life he married Edith Mathena.

George was preceded in death by infant daughter Deborah Lynn, his parents, Sieband and Lena, wife Edith, brothers Donald and Dick and brothers-in-law Marvin DeVries and Virgil Remmers. He is survived by: 3 sons, Michael (Sandra) Dorn, Paul Dorn and Eric (Brandi) Dorn; 4 daughters, Connie (Bob) Hecht, Dagny Rivers, Laura (Jim) Scoby and Tanya (Chad) Clements; 2 sisters, Kathleen Remmers, Doris DeVries and sister- in- law, Marlene Dorn; 4 step-children, Danny (Annette) Mathena, Terry (Melanie) Mathena, Debbie (Doug) Hahn and Ari (Risah) Maccabi; 19 grandchildren & 26 great-grandchildren, 11 step grand-children and 16 step great-grandchildren.

Military Service: 10:00 a.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Leavenworth National Cemetery, Leavenworth, KS with full military honors. Memorial Fund: Cameron Veteran's Assistance League Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Nov. 17, 2020.
