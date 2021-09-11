Menu
George Lambert
Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory
623 Elk St
Beatrice, NE

George William Lambert

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, September 13, 2021 at Zion Lutheran Church in Pawnee City with Pastor Tim Llewellyn officiating. Inurnment with full military honors from the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 14, 2021 in the Pawnee City Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 12, 2021 from noon to 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 5 to 7 p.m. at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. Memorials are suggested to the Avenue of Flags in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Sep. 11, 2021.
