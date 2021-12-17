Menu
Gerald Hutchinson
FUNERAL HOME
Wherry Mortuary - TECUMSEH
202 NORTH 3RD STREET
Tecumseh, NE

Gerald 'Hutch' Hutchinson Jr

Gerald "Hutch" Hutchinson Jr., 60, Beatrice, passed away Wednesday, December 8, 2021 in Omaha. He was born September 9, 1961 in Beatrice. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, NFL Football, playing KENO, fishing, having a good time and making people laugh. Hutch worked for Volner Roofing and Sanitary Garbage Co. until he was injured.

Survivors include his brother, Shane Hutchison of Beatrice, several cousins, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald Sr. and Karen (Schmale) Hutchison, and brother, Dan Hutchison.

Services will be held at a later date. No visitation. Condolences may be left online at www.wherrymortuary.com Wherry Mortuary in Tecumseh in charge of arrangements.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Dec. 17, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Wherry Mortuary - TECUMSEH
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Shane I am so sorry for your loss. He was an amazing person who could always make me laugh!
Kim Philippi
December 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results