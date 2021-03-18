Gerald "Jerry" Wayne Littell

Jerry Littell, 82, of Columbia, Mo. passed away Monday, March 15, 2021. A funeral service will be 3 p.m., Friday, March 19, 2021 at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 West Columbia, with burial to follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Friends may gather at the funeral home from 2-3 p.m.

Jerry was born September 17, 1938 in Beatrice the son of Lebert and Dorothy Clark Littell. In 1956, he graduated from Beatrice High School, and joined the Marine Corps shortly thereafter. He served with the Marines in the South Pacific, earning acclaim for his marksmanship. On the 20th of August 1961, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Plymouth, Neb., he married his love, Shirley Ann Hahn. Jerry believed in the power of education, having earned his bachelor's degree from Peru State Teachers College, a master's from Kearney State in Nebraska, and an Education Specialist Degree from CMSU in Warrensburg, Mo. He worked his early career as a Superintendent for small and rural schools in Nebraska and Missouri. He found his second career selling insurance for United Life Insurance and enjoyed traveling near and far with his success in this industry. Jerry passionately shared his wisdom and experience with family, friends, and colleagues and never really retired.

He is survived by his wife, of 59 years, Shirley Ann Littell; sons, Thomas (Sharon) Littell of Queen Creek, Ariz., Timothy Littell and Ted Littell of Columbia; daughter, Ann (Damon) Littell Mills of Fremont Hills, Mo.; grandchildren, Sofia and John Littell; a sister, Joyce Cox of Beatrice; a loving extended family, and his Chihuahua Ginger. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister Grace Jenkins.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Jerry Littell Scholarship Fund, 7238 S. Highway 163, Columbia, MO 65203.

