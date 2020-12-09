Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Beatrice Daily Sun
Beatrice Daily Sun Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gerald J. Penner

Gerald J. Penner

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Our Savior Lutheran Church of Odell with Pastor Greg Stuckwisch officiating. The service will be available online at Our Savior Lutheran Odell YouTube site. Masks are preferred and social distancing will be observed. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday in the church basement. Burial will be at the Odell Cemetery. A memorial has been established to Our Savior Lutheran Church Building Fund. www.foxfuneralhome.net


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Dec. 9, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Lying in State
8:00a.m. - 9:00p.m.
Fox Funeral Home
NE
Dec
8
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Fox Funeral Home
NE
Dec
9
Prayer Service
10:15a.m.
Our Savior Lutheran Church of Odell
NE
Dec
9
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Our Savior Lutheran Church of Odell
NE
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Lila, please accept my heat felt sympathy. I have fond memories of visiting with you and Gerald whenever I came to Beatrice.
Terrie Scott
December 9, 2020
Lila, so sorry to hear of Gerald's passing. Please know that all of you are in our thoughts and prayers.
Ron and Tammie Duensing
December 8, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results