Gerald J. Penner

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Our Savior Lutheran Church of Odell with Pastor Greg Stuckwisch officiating. The service will be available online at Our Savior Lutheran Odell YouTube site. Masks are preferred and social distancing will be observed. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday in the church basement. Burial will be at the Odell Cemetery. A memorial has been established to Our Savior Lutheran Church Building Fund. www.foxfuneralhome.net