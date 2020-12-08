Gerald J. Penner

Gerald J. Penner, 85, of Odell, died Friday, December 4, 2020 at the Beatrice Community Hospital. He was born on October 19, 1935 at Beatrice and graduated from Beatrice High School in 1953. On September 22, 1957, he married Lila Arntt at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Diller. Gerald was a life-long resident of Gage County and longtime farmer in the Odell area.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Lila Penner; two sons, Sidney (Debby) Penner and Gregory (Vickie) Penner; five grandsons, Thomas and wife Michelle, David and special friend Char, Tony and wife Samantha, Jon and wife Jessica, and Dustin; nine great-grandchildren, Logan, Madison, Isabelle, Emily, Hannah, Jacob, Gus, Matthew and Ellie. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernhard and Helen Zimmerman Penner; brother, Bernhard, Jr.; parents-in-law, Herman and Mildred Arntt.

The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks for all the prayers and phone calls. A special thanks to the staff at Beatrice Community Hospital for their wonderful care. Your actions have given us a special meaning to God's love.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Our Savior Lutheran Church of Odell with Pastor Greg Stuckwisch officiating. The service will be available online at Our Savior Lutheran Odell YouTube site. Masks are preferred and social distancing will be observed. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday in the church basement. Burial will be at the Odell Cemetery. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Tuesday from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. with the family meeting relatives and friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. A memorial has been established to Our Savior Lutheran Church Building Fund. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Beatrice.