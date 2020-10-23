Menu
Glen F. Hagemeier

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice with Pastor Leah Lawson officiating. A family prayer service will be held in the sanctuary at 1:45 p.m. on Saturday. The service will be live streamed on St. John Lutheran Church's Facebook page. The body will lie in state at Fox Funeral Home on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and then one hour preceding the service on Saturday at the church. Social distancing will be observed, and masks are required at the church and funeral home. Burial will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice. A memorial has been established to St. John Lutheran Church.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Oct. 23, 2020.
