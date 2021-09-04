Glenn Ideus

Glenn Ideus, 53, of Cortland, passed away on August 25, 2021 at a Lincoln hospital. He was born on April 10, 1968 in Beatrice to Menn and Emma Johnson Ideus. He was baptized on May 5, 1968 and confirmed on March 27, 1983 at Christ Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell. He graduated from Beatrice High School in 1986 and Southeast Community College of Beatrice in 1988. He married Tracy Hoffman on April 28, 2001. Glenn worked at the Dorchester Coop, the Eagles Club of Beatrice, Fagen Construction and helped build the Adams Ethanol Plant. He also farmed with his brother, Eldon. He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell and was active in 4-H and FFA and enjoyed going to county fairs and showing sheep with his sons. Glenn also enjoyed taking road trips and attending his sons' school activities and events.

Survivors include his wife, Tracy Hoffman-Ideus; three sons Trenn, Joey, and Ethan Hoffman-Ideus, all of Cortland; four brothers, Marlan (Sherrie) Ideus of Amherst, Eldon (Gaynelle) Ideus of Pickrell, Calvin Ideus of Wilber, James (Valoree) Ideus of Martell; one sister, Brenda (Dennis) Smith of Norfolk; mother-in-law, Betty Hoffman of Fairbury; sisters-in-law, Christine Smith of Fairbury and Becky Dorn of Beatrice; brother-in-law, Charles Hoffman of Buffalo, WY; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Menn and Emma (Johnson) Ideus; his grandparents, John and Margaretha Holz Ideus and John and Almt (Johnsen) Johnson; father-in-law, Omar Hoffman; brothers-in-law, Lowell Smith and Russell Dorn.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Christ Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell with Pastor Heather Brown officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the church's Facebook page. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. in the church basement on Saturday. Burial will be at the Christ Lutheran Cemetery of rural Pickrell. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday one hour prior to the service. The family will meet and greet friends and relatives Friday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation with Lyle Jurgens and Kurt Wallman in charge. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.