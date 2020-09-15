Gloria J. Baker

Gloria J. Baker, 79, of Beatrice passed from this life to her heavenly home with Jesus on Sunday, September 13, 2020, following a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was born on February 27, 1941 to John and Lena (Oltman) Zimmerman. Gloria grew up in the Pickrell/Filley area and received most of her schooling at Filley until her senior year when she attended Beatrice High School graduating in 1958. She and Reinhart Hofeling married shortly after she graduated, and they had four children. They later divorced. Gloria worked a short time at Beatrice Formfit and at Martin Luther Home of Beatrice. She owned and operated her own business "Gloria's Paint & Papering Co" for over 25 years. She and Darryl Baker were married on February 9, 1990. They jointly operated a residential housing business "Baker Rentals LLC" until their final retirement in 2003. Gloria enjoyed traveling and often accompanied Darryl on business trips while he worked for Norris PPD and later while he was on the SCC Board of Governors. They visited nearly every state in the union. When they were able to vacation, they visited Hawaii, Alaska, Porta Rico, the Bahamas, Panama, and their favorite spot was Cancun where they had several timeshares. Gloria was a dedicated member of Cornerstone Lutheran Church of Beatrice. She was a remarkable, hardworking, loving person and will be missed by many.

Gloria is survived by her husband, Darryl Baker; children, Ricky Hofeling, Robbie Hofeling, Julie Deyo, and Christy (Mark) Buhr; step-children, Dean (Michelle) Baker, LeAnn (David Phillips) Baker, JoDee (Bruce) Slaven, RaJean (Todd) Zimmerman, and Marsha Baker; sister, Karen (Ted) Jurgens; brother-in-law, Randy (Jackie) Baker; sisters-in-law, Karen Zimmerman and Karen Whitehead; 16 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Richard and Orlalee Zimmerman; brother-in-law, Arthur Whitehead; brothers and sisters-in-law, Bernie and Roberta Baker, and Hiram and Shirley Baker; daughter-in-law, Ryanne Hofeling; and step- grandson, Darren Howe.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Cornerstone Lutheran Church of Beatrice with Pastor Doyle Karst officiating. A family prayer service will be held at 10:00 a.m. at the church on Thursday. Burial will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. The body will lie in state at Fox Funeral Home on Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. The family will meet and greet relatives and friends on Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home. A memorial has been established to Cornerstone Lutheran Church of Beatrice with Dennis and Bonita Schuster in charge. www.foxfuneralhome.net Fox Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Beatrice has been entrusted with these arrangements.