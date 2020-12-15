Menu
Gordon L. Engelman
1956 - 2020
BORN
1956
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home - Fairbury
2414 H Street
Fairbury, NE

Gordon L. Engelman

Gordon L. Engelman of Diller passed away on December 13, 2020 at the age of 64. He was born August 26, 1956 to Willard & Margaret (Belding) Engelman at Steele City. He was baptized at United Church of Christ RR Harbine. Gordon graduated from Diller High School in 1975. He worked several jobs over the years, mostly in livestock. He lived on the family farm enjoying his livestock – cows and his special dog that was his passion.

Gordon was preceded in death by his mother, grandparents Orville & Mildred Belding, Clarence & Ester Engelman and several aunts & uncles. He is survived by his father of Beatrice, brothers Lavern (Cheryl) Engelman of Beatrice, Larry Engelman of Diller, sister Patricia (Mark) Zabokrtsky of Diller and numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family members.

Cremation has taken place and there will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials/cards may be sent to Pat Zabokrtsky 412 Kelley St. Diller, NE 68342. Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.gerdesmeyerfh.com


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Dec. 15, 2020.
