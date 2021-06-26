Gwen VaNay Duitsman

Gwen VaNay Duitsman, 67, of Beatrice, passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln. She was born June 14, 1954 in Falls City to Ralph and Eleanor Shafer. Gwen grew up in the Shubert area graduating from Southeast Consolidated School. She married Larry Duitsman on February 17, 1981 in Miami, OK. She worked at the Beatrice State Developmental Center until the pharmacy closed, and then worked at the Lincoln Regional Center until her retirement. Gwen enjoyed spending time with her grandkids and family.

Survivors include her husband Larry of Beatrice; daughter, Brenda Elkins and husband Josh of Beatrice; son, James Duitsman and significant other Mandi Bailey of Odell; brother, Terry Shafer and wife Wanda of Pawnee City; grandchildren, Cameron and Emma Elkins; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Kevin Duitsman; sisters Rowena Littrell, Nelda Borrego; and nephew, Cody Ramer.

Memorial services will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at Harman-Wright Mortuary Chapel in Beatrice with Chaplain Sharon Schuster officiating. A memorial is suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary.