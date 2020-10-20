Hattie (Baehr) Schuster

Hattie Baehr Schuster of Beatrice, died Monday, October 19th, at the age of 96 at Beatrice Community Hospital. She was born October 25, 1923 at Pickrell, to Paul and Gebke (Busboom) Baehr. She was the tenth of twelve children. She was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church of Pickrell. The family later moved to the Adams area and she attended several country schools and Adams High School. She married Ernest Schuster and they had four children. They lived and farmed in the Filley area. She moved to Beatrice in 1979 and worked at the Beatrice Community Hospital and Pamida before retirement. She was a former member of Zion Lutheran Church, Pickrell, and Trinity Lutheran Church of Beatrice. She was a current member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church and the American Legion Auxiliary in Beatrice. She loved to sew and quilt, especially quilts for her family and blankets for Lutheran World Relief, having sewn hundreds of blankets for them. he also sewed clothes for her family and for many others. She also enjoyed, reading, puzzles, and her family.

She is survived by three daughters, Donna Armstrong of Columbus, Pauline Maschmeier and Teresa (Randy) Agena and one sister, Grace Huttenmaier, all of Beatrice, nine grandchildren, Brad (Shelley) Armstrong of Shawnee Mission, KS, Kim Oberg and friend Jim, of Columbus, Kelly (Bob) Morgan of Beatrice, Jon Schuster (Patty) of Ohio, Heidi Mummert of South Carolina, Carla (Justin) Wilkinson of Tilden, Nathan (Ashley) Miller of Adams, Nick (Lacey) Miller of Pickrell, and Kristen (Jordan) Bloomquist of Elm Creek, and eighteen great-grandchildren, step-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews, and many friends. She was preceded in death by parents, son Kenneth Schuster, grandson Tyler Maschmeier, son-in-law Don Armstrong, and brothers, John, Thees, Henry, William, Arnold, Ernest, and Alfred, sisters Bertha Meints, Teda Rathe, and Emma Baehr.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Cemetery at Pickrell with Pastor Kathee Forrest officiating. Masks and social distancing will be required. The body will lie in state at Fox Funeral Home on Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00p.m. and on Thursday from 8 a.m.-10 a.m. A memorial has been established to St. John Community Food Pantry with the funeral home in charge. www.foxfuneralhome.net Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice is in charge of the arrangements.