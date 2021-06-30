I am really going to miss granny she has been such a huge inspiration for me, and i love her very much, she has taught me that people are beautiful no matter what, she has shown me what it is like to truly love someone. losing her was hard for all of us, but she is in a better place now. grandma sharon gave me the ability to see her one last time when she took me on a cold day to stand outside the window of the kensington and talk to granny. looking back at it, that experience meant the absolute world to me and i will never forget it. With all of my love Emily

Emily Holland Family June 30, 2021