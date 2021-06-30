Menu
Helen Willet
Helen E. (Philippi) Willet

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice with Pastor Leah Lawson officiating. Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. A family prayer service will be held at 10:45 a.m. Thursday in the church chapel. A memorial has been established to the family's choice. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and not at the church. The family will greet friends Wednesday, June 30th from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Jun. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Lying in State
8:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
1116 N 19th St, Beatrice, NE
Jul
1
Prayer Service
10:45a.m.
St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice
Beatrice , NE
Jul
1
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice
Beatrice , NE
Jul
1
Burial
10:00a.m.
Evergreen Home Cemetery
Beatrice, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I just heard about this and wanted to let Sharon and Kathy know I´m thinking of you. I always enjoyed your mom and dad growing up and I know my mom considered her a special friend. Warm thoughts, Kathie
Kathie Overbeck-Tyser
Friend
July 3, 2021
I love you forever. You always gave the best hugs, you smiled and it made all of those around you smile. You are forever in my heart.
audrey hofeling
Family
July 2, 2021
Kathy, Megan & family,.... So sorry for your loss . Helen was such a sweet lady! Always smiling & happy & so nice to me!. Looks like she was a daredevil even in these later years! RIP sweet Helen. Hugs to u both, Corey, Ken & family
Corey Koziol
Family
June 30, 2021
Grandma sharon, I love you so much, and i am glad you got to spend time with granny before she passed, she loved you and Aunt Kathy very much, and i know that she wants you to finish your life being happy and healthy, and living it to the fullest. It is going to be hard without her at family reunion this year, but we can embrace the love we feel for her always. I love you, just take it day by day. love emmy
Emily Holland
Family
June 30, 2021
I am really going to miss granny she has been such a huge inspiration for me, and i love her very much, she has taught me that people are beautiful no matter what, she has shown me what it is like to truly love someone. losing her was hard for all of us, but she is in a better place now. grandma sharon gave me the ability to see her one last time when she took me on a cold day to stand outside the window of the kensington and talk to granny. looking back at it, that experience meant the absolute world to me and i will never forget it. With all of my love Emily
Emily Holland
Family
June 30, 2021
Thinking of you Sharon and family during this time. With love and prayers, Joane Jones
Joane M. Jones
June 29, 2021
Kathy: Your mom and dad were always one of my favorite parent couples growing up at church. Your mom was so good to my parents at the Kensington, they really loved her. Then my daughter Julie grew to know and love your mom from her visits to Eye Surgical Associates where Julie works. She told me today about your mom's passing and again said what a sweetie she was. I know you will miss her but will have great memories.
Steven Damrow
June 29, 2021
Rest in peace dear Helen. It was such a pleasure talking with you at the Kensington. You will be greatly missed my friend.
Gwen Lachowski
June 29, 2021
Katherine and Sharon, I´m so sorry for your loss. Moms are our first best friends and it´s hard to think of going on without them. She will always be with you in your hearts! She has left wonderful memories for the whole family!
Kathy Erickson
Friend
June 29, 2021
