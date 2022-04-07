Henry Charles Doolittle

Henry Charles Doolittle, age 94, of Cortland, passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022. Henry was born November 10, 1927 to Charles and Viola Doolittle. He served in the Army during the Korean War and returned home to farm. Henry was united in marriage to Mildred A. Peters on June 6, 1954, to this union three children were born, Clinton, Pat, and Linda. He enjoyed working for several local implement dealers, served on Cortland School Board, Rural Fire Board, township board member and was a church trustee. His hobbies included, fishing, reading, telling jokes, playing cards, attending auctions, working in his shop and spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by children, Clinton (Denise), Pat (Daryl), and Linda (Mike); 7 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren and sister, Audrey DeVries. Henry is preceded in death by, his wife, Mildred; his parents; sister, Charlotte Goggins and brothers, Lester and Burton Doolittle.

A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S. 14th Street, Lincoln. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, April 8, 2022 at Cortland United Church, 500 S. Sheridan Ave, Cortland. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Cortland United Church. Condolences to www.lincolnfh.com.