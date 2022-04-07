Menu
Henry Doolittle
Henry Charles Doolittle

Henry Charles Doolittle, age 94, of Cortland, passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022. Henry was born November 10, 1927 to Charles and Viola Doolittle. He served in the Army during the Korean War and returned home to farm. Henry was united in marriage to Mildred A. Peters on June 6, 1954, to this union three children were born, Clinton, Pat, and Linda. He enjoyed working for several local implement dealers, served on Cortland School Board, Rural Fire Board, township board member and was a church trustee. His hobbies included, fishing, reading, telling jokes, playing cards, attending auctions, working in his shop and spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by children, Clinton (Denise), Pat (Daryl), and Linda (Mike); 7 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren and sister, Audrey DeVries. Henry is preceded in death by, his wife, Mildred; his parents; sister, Charlotte Goggins and brothers, Lester and Burton Doolittle.

A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S. 14th Street, Lincoln. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, April 8, 2022 at Cortland United Church, 500 S. Sheridan Ave, Cortland. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Cortland United Church. Condolences to www.lincolnfh.com.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Apr. 7, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
7
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST, Lincoln, NE
Apr
8
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Cortland United Church
500 S. Sheridan Ave, Cortland, NE
Such sad news to learn of Henry's death. I am so sorry that you now must learn to live without him. But I know you will have many happy memories to bring you comfort. One happy memory I have of Henry is a day I visited at his farm. There was a beautiful but enormous black and white dog there. The dog was so amazing that I said "Henry, what kind of dog is that?" Without missing a beat Henry replied "Holstein, I believe." I will always remember Henry for his very welcoming and upbeat way of reaching out to me when I visited in Cortland. He was a very special person. I'm thinking of all you, his family, with great sympathy. Mary Ann deVries Daughter of Marge and Everett
Mary Ann deVries
Friend
April 6, 2022
There are only happy memories of Henry! Each day you would meet him he would have a new joke to start the conversation off! Sending our thoughts of love to his family.
Anne DeVries (Henry's niece)
Family
April 6, 2022
Caryl and I want to send our deepest thoughts and prayers to the entire family. God Bless. Bob
Bob Doolittle (Glenn Doolittle's son)
Family
April 6, 2022
