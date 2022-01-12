Menu
Henry Klee

Henry F. Klee

September 1, 1935 - January 9, 2022


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Jan. 12, 2022.
1 Entry
My condolences to the family. I knew Henry through work, as a partner in the Washington Veterinary Clinic. Not all clients at times were happy to see us drive in to their farmstead primarily due to unfortunate health issues with their livestock . However I can´t recall a time when your dad was that way , maybe he thought we would charge more if grumpy ! I enjoyed spending time visiting , mainly listening , to your dad. He was one of the first in our region to utilize cover crops , radishes, to plant in the fall for grazing . Now that practice of cover crops is widely accepted. I have fond memories of your Dad . May he Rest In Peace.
Peter K Sherlock
Work
January 13, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results