Hilda E. (Wilken)Wattjes Kasl

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020 at First Lutheran Church in Wilber. Visitation will be held at Kuncl Funeral Home, Wilber on Friday, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Memorials are to First Lutheran Church. Due to Covid 19, masks will be required and social distancing.