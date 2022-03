I remember Hilda and all of the family and am so sorry to hear of her passing but know she is at home and happy in heaven. I remember her and all of you as being so much fun. I thought of all the Neufeld family as a second family to me. Donna was/is a friend of mine and I lived at Eileen's for a time in college. I remember Ruth and Karen as such fun, beautiful young ladies. My prayers are with you all.

Lin (Ahrens) Brower Friend October 1, 2021