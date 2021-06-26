Menu
Hope Ilene Hamner
1969 - 2021
BORN
1969
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
1116 N 19th St
Beatrice, NE

Hope Ilene Hamner

Hope Ilene Hamner, 51, of Grand Island and Beatrice, passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 surrounded by her family. She was born on September 2, 1969 in Indianapolis, IN to Robert Keith and Sharon Lee (Jines) Hamner. She grew up in Southern California and married Jimmy Knox in Porterville, CA. She drove semi-trucks until an accident caused her to feel unsafe behind the wheel. She loved her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed life with and lived it with a carefree attitude. She cared about the experiences and was known for following her heart.

She is survived by her daughters, Samarra Lee Swaim and significant other DeWayne King of Harrodsburg, KY, Jolene Sue Montoya and significant other Jerry Coleman of Grand Island, Janice Roberta Knox Hamner and significant other Kody Dittmer of Loup City, Jammie Victoria Hamner of Beatrice, Shanda Ilene Hamner of Grand Island; son, JW Knox of Lebanon, MO; 25 grandchildren; brother, Raymond Hamner of Utah; sister, Charity Hamner of Utah; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and other loved ones. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Keith and Sharon (Jines) Hamner; sister, Shyrell Lynn Hamner; son-in-law, Joshua Ray Swaim; loved one, Jimmy Knox; and nephew, Adam Spetri.

A private Celebration of Life will be held for Hope and Jimmy Knox at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice. There will be no viewing and cremation has taken place. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Jun. 26, 2021.
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I've always known your mom to be a strong willed women and she will always be in your hearts she loved all her family dearly
Linda tilley
Friend
June 28, 2021
Girls, Our deepest sympathies and condolences in regards to Mom, Hope Ilene Hamner's and Dad, Jimmy Knox's passings! They are both in heaven celebrating together with Grandma and Grandpa and Joshua and everyone else we have all lost! I love you all very much, and will not be able to attend the Celebration of Life as we won't be in Nebraska until 07/03/21 due to financing, but we would love to be there via video! Girls, if any of you need absolutely anything, please do not hesitate to ask and I'll do whatever I can! I love you and miss you all so very much and cannot wait to see you on the 3rd or 4th as we will arrive late on the 3rd... XOXOXOXOXO!
Roxanne Elisabeth White, Nathaniel White and Children
Family
June 27, 2021
