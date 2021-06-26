Hope Ilene Hamner

Hope Ilene Hamner, 51, of Grand Island and Beatrice, passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 surrounded by her family. She was born on September 2, 1969 in Indianapolis, IN to Robert Keith and Sharon Lee (Jines) Hamner. She grew up in Southern California and married Jimmy Knox in Porterville, CA. She drove semi-trucks until an accident caused her to feel unsafe behind the wheel. She loved her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed life with and lived it with a carefree attitude. She cared about the experiences and was known for following her heart.

She is survived by her daughters, Samarra Lee Swaim and significant other DeWayne King of Harrodsburg, KY, Jolene Sue Montoya and significant other Jerry Coleman of Grand Island, Janice Roberta Knox Hamner and significant other Kody Dittmer of Loup City, Jammie Victoria Hamner of Beatrice, Shanda Ilene Hamner of Grand Island; son, JW Knox of Lebanon, MO; 25 grandchildren; brother, Raymond Hamner of Utah; sister, Charity Hamner of Utah; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and other loved ones. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Keith and Sharon (Jines) Hamner; sister, Shyrell Lynn Hamner; son-in-law, Joshua Ray Swaim; loved one, Jimmy Knox; and nephew, Adam Spetri.

A private Celebration of Life will be held for Hope and Jimmy Knox at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice. There will be no viewing and cremation has taken place. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.