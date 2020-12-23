Ida Mae Luckey

Ida Mae Luckey, 71, of Beatrice passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at the Beatrice Community Hospital. She was born on October 3, 1949 at Belleville, KS and graduated from Haddam High School in 1967. Ida attended Brown Mackie Business College in Salina, KS. In May of 1968, she married Earl Lyons and to this union four children were born, David, Douglas, Dennis, and Lisa. She married Dennis Luckey on October 18, 1995 in Las Vegas and from this marriage she gained three more children, Heidi, Cale, and Jesse. She worked at the Hanover Hospital in Hanover, KS, Beatrice State Developmental Center, and Shasta Pools in Phoenix, AZ. Ida was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Beatrice, American Legion Auxiliary of Beatrice. She enjoyed watching the Kansas Jayhawks, Kansas City Chiefs, Huskers, and NASCAR. She collected shot glasses and spoons. Ida enjoyed playing cards, traveling, visiting with friends, and spending time with her grandchildren. She will be remembered as a caring person and always willing to lend a helping hand.

Ida is survived by her husband, Dennis Luckey; children, Dave (Christina) Lyons, Doug Lyons and significant other Kim Backer, Dennis (Jessica) Lyons, and Lisa Lyons, all of Beatrice, Heidi (Rob)Tolle of Hillsboro, OR, Cale (Stacy) Luckey of Lincoln, Jesse (Nia) Luckey of Fayetteville, NC; close friend, Michele Gonzale; grandchildren, Elyse and fiancé Brandon, Lucas, Jordan, Kaylee, Chase, Mason, DeLaina, Ruby, Brittany, Tyler, Bryce, Hannah, Rachel, Jack, Ashley, Brendan, Emma, Sawyer, Laehla, Addy, Aden, and Daniel; great-grandchildren, Carter, Sophia, Isabela, Audrina, Willow, and Aizen; brothers, Chester (Patty) Greenberg Jr., Charles "Hank" (Loretta) Greenberg; sisters, Bette Lammerding (Marvin Schlatter) Vicki (Steve) Webber and many nieces, nephews and extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Phebe Flinn Greenberg; infant sister, Coletta; sister and brother-in-law, Merilyn and John Young; and mother-in-law, Velma Luckey.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at the First Presbyterian Church in Beatrice with Rev. Zac Wolfe officiating. Social distancing will be observed and masks are required. Due to the current Covid-19 limitations regarding funeral attendance the family encourages you to watch Ida's service on the church's YouTube channel https://youtube.com/channel/UCB3y1vKW0CHCmWaKXcVBhRQ The family invites you to join them for a celebration at the Veteran's Club in Beatrice following the service at approximately noon. There will be no viewing as cremation has taken place. A register book will be available from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Fox Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the First Presbyterian Church. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.