Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Beatrice Daily Sun
Beatrice Daily Sun Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jacob Rutti
2000 - 2021
BORN
2000
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home - Wymore
505 N. 9th Street
Wymore, NE

Jacob Hunter Rutti

Jacob Hunter Rutti, age 21 passed away at CHI Health St. Elizabeth on December 21, 2021. He was born in Beatrice on May 17, 2000 to Jacob W. Rutti and Crystal (Niday) Henshaw. Jacob was a 2018 graduate of Diller-Odell High School. He enjoyed building Legos and robots and playing video games. He was a huge fan of stock car racing, professional wrestling, and the Baltimore Ravens.

Survivors include his parents; brother, Donald Henshaw; grandmas, Marian Niday and Barb Niday; aunts and uncles, Anna (Mike) Izer, David Rutti, Becky Niday, Kevin Niday, Jeff Niday, Kirk Niday, and Tony Niday; several cousins; and a host of extended friends and family. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ruth (Scheele) and Francis Rutti, and Dale Niday; and his great-grandparents.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. There will be no viewing as cremation has taken place. Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation. Sign Jacob's online register book and view his video tribute when complete at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Dec. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home - Wymore
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home - Wymore.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.