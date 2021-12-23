Jacob Hunter Rutti

Jacob Hunter Rutti, age 21 passed away at CHI Health St. Elizabeth on December 21, 2021. He was born in Beatrice on May 17, 2000 to Jacob W. Rutti and Crystal (Niday) Henshaw. Jacob was a 2018 graduate of Diller-Odell High School. He enjoyed building Legos and robots and playing video games. He was a huge fan of stock car racing, professional wrestling, and the Baltimore Ravens.

Survivors include his parents; brother, Donald Henshaw; grandmas, Marian Niday and Barb Niday; aunts and uncles, Anna (Mike) Izer, David Rutti, Becky Niday, Kevin Niday, Jeff Niday, Kirk Niday, and Tony Niday; several cousins; and a host of extended friends and family. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ruth (Scheele) and Francis Rutti, and Dale Niday; and his great-grandparents.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. There will be no viewing as cremation has taken place. Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation. Sign Jacob's online register book and view his video tribute when complete at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.