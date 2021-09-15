Menu
James A. Mott
Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel - Beatrice
708 North 6th Street
Beatrice, NE

James A. Mott

Celebration of Life services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, September 17, 2021 at the Ellis United Methodist Church in Ellis with Reverend Hollis Patterson and Chaplin Dan Warnes officiating. Masks are required at the funeral service and the service will be Livestreamed on the funeral home Facebook page. Cremation has taken place and a register book was available on Thursday from 10:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice. A family prayer service will be held at 1:15 p.m. Friday at the church. A memorial has been established to the family's choice with the funeral home in charge. Sign James' online guest book and watch his video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun from Sep. 15 to Sep. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Prayer Service
1:15p.m.
Ellis United Methodist Church
Ellis, NE
Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel - Beatrice
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Ann and family, I didn't find out until Friday about James. So incredibly sorry for your loss. My prayers go out to you at this very tough, emotional time. Love and prayers, and the following scripture: John 14 vs 1-6 KJV
Lynn Chelewski
September 20, 2021
