Janice F. Hermsmeier
Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory
623 Elk St
Beatrice, NE

Janice F. Hermsmeier

Janice F. (Wilhelm) Hermsmeier, 64 years of age, of Jansen passed away unexpectedly at her home on Saturday, September 25, 2021. She was born on June 22, 1957 in Fairbury to Alvin and Phyllis (Koepff) Wilhelm. Janice graduated from Tri County High School and earned an Associate's Degree in Business from Fairbury Junior College. She married Daryl Hermsmeier on January 13, 1976 in Fairbury. Janice worked many years at Endicott Clay Products Company and as a part time cook much of her life at several places including Rock Creek Inn, Corner Tavern, both in Jansen and Sidetrek Bar and Grill in Harbine. She was a lifetime member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Jansen and enjoyed in her younger years shooting trap, hunting and bowling. Janice also enjoyed cooking, socializing with family and friends and playing with her grandchildren and great nieces and nephews.

Janice is survived by a daughter, Lisa Hermsmeier of Plymouth; grandsons, Christian and Jonah; sister, Ann Johnson and husband Richard of Lincoln; brother, Keith Wilhelm and wife Anne of Lee's Summit, MO; brother-in-law, Butch Hermsmeier and wife Linda of Jansen; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Daryl on November 2, 2012; brothers, Randy and LaVern; sister-in-law, Donna Eyer; brother-in-law, Roger Eyer; and great-nephew, Kamen Eyer.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice with Jon Palmquist officiating. Interment will follow in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery near Harbine. Visitation will be held from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Sep. 28, 2021.
Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory
