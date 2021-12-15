Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Beatrice Daily Sun
Beatrice Daily Sun Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jared Griffeth
1974 - 2021
BORN
1974
DIED
2021

Jared Griffeth

Jared Ray Griffeth, 47, of New Smyrna Beach, FL, passed away on October 29, 2021. Jared was born October 3, 1974 in McAlester, OK to Linda Moren Griffeth and Gene Griffeth. Jared graduated from Beatrice High School. He was known for his vibrant smile and contagious laugh. He loved motorcycles, fishing and eating great food.

Jared is survived by his mother and father, sister Dr. Angie Griffeth Fisher and husband Jason of Omaha, grandmother Donna Duitsman Moren of Port Orange, FL, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who cherish his memory. He was preceded in death by his grandfather Edger Moren, grandmother Vernice Griffeth, grandfather Lewis Griffeth and uncle Rich Griffeth.

A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in Beatrice on December 20. Signs will be posted at the entrance to guide visitors to the site. No visitation will be held prior to the interment. The family wishes to thank everyone for their concern and prayers.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Dec. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Graveside service
1:30p.m.
Evergreen Cemetery
Beatrice, NE
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Linda & family, May the memories you hold in your heart bring healing and peace. Love, Bill & Becky & family
Bill & Becky Jenkins
December 17, 2021
Linda, my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Love, Joane
Joane M. Jones
December 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results