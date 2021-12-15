Jared Griffeth

Jared Ray Griffeth, 47, of New Smyrna Beach, FL, passed away on October 29, 2021. Jared was born October 3, 1974 in McAlester, OK to Linda Moren Griffeth and Gene Griffeth. Jared graduated from Beatrice High School. He was known for his vibrant smile and contagious laugh. He loved motorcycles, fishing and eating great food.

Jared is survived by his mother and father, sister Dr. Angie Griffeth Fisher and husband Jason of Omaha, grandmother Donna Duitsman Moren of Port Orange, FL, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who cherish his memory. He was preceded in death by his grandfather Edger Moren, grandmother Vernice Griffeth, grandfather Lewis Griffeth and uncle Rich Griffeth.

A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in Beatrice on December 20. Signs will be posted at the entrance to guide visitors to the site. No visitation will be held prior to the interment. The family wishes to thank everyone for their concern and prayers.