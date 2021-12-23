Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Beatrice Daily Sun
Beatrice Daily Sun Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jean Ramsey
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel - Beatrice
708 North 6th Street
Beatrice, NE

Jean Ramsey

Jean Ramsey, 69 years of age, of Beatrice passed away at a hospital in Omaha Sunday evening, December 19, 2021. She was born on May 20, 1952 at Fairborn, OH to Pietro and Jean (Marsh) DeGaetano. Jean received an associates degree at Southeast Community College in Beatrice. She worked in the kitchen at the Beatrice State Developmental Center for many years. She enjoyed watching TV, facebook games, political debating online and was an avid reader. Jean especially cherished spending time with her grandchildren and her dog Izzy.

Survivors include her daughter Michelle Harvey and fiancé Davis Hooper of Beatrice; 4 grandchildren Zoe & Samuel Moore, and Jaime & Rowan Harvey; and sister Nina Allen in Washington. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Celebration of Life services will be held at a later date. There is no viewing or visitation as cremation has taken place. Sign Jean's online guest book at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Dec. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel - Beatrice
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel - Beatrice.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I miss you mom!
Michelle
January 4, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results