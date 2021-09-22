Menu
Jeanette Engler
Jeanette M. Engler

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, September 23, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Rand officiating. Casual attire and masks are recommended, and the services will be Livestreamed on the funeral home Facebook page. Interment will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice with the family greeting friends from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Scriptural prayer service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. A memorial has been established to the family's choice with the funeral home in charge. Sign Jeanette's online guest book and view her video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com.


Through rain, snow, heat and cold Jeanette delivered sunshine to the students and faculty of Beatrice Public Schools. Jeanette´s warm and engaging smile brightened many a day. Rest In Peace good and faithful servant.
Peggy Johnson
Work
September 22, 2021
So sorry on the loss of Aunt Jeannette. Our prayers go out to you all. Love ya´ll
Mike and Kris and Virginia
September 19, 2021
