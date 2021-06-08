Menu
Jeanne Arnold
FUNERAL HOME
Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel - Beatrice
708 North 6th Street
Beatrice, NE

Jeanne (Jones) E. Arnold

Public Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021 at the Pleasant View Cemetery, R. Pickrell with Pastor Mike Hanneman officiating. The family asks that everyone dress casually in either Husker red or any other bright color. A memorial has been established to the family's choice for future designation with the funeral home in charge. Sign Jeanne's online guest book and view her video tribute at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun from Jun. 8 to Jun. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Pleasant View Cemetery
NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
