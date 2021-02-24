Jeanne (Jones) E. Arnold

Jeanne (Jones) E. Arnold, 93 years of age, of Beatrice passed away at the Beatrice Health and Rehab Sunday afternoon, February 21, 2021. She was born on March 10, 1927 in Beatrice to Roy and Margaret (Hummer) Jones and graduated from Beatrice High School in 1945. Jeanne and Conrad "Connie" Arnold were married on January 14, 1946 in Beatrice. Jeanne had worked at Dempsters and been a secretary for Don Shalla CPA office for 15 years before retiring in 1989. She was a member of the First Christian Church and Circle 2 at the church. She enjoyed traveling, embroidery, reading, and was an avid sports fan especially Beatrice wrestling, KC Chiefs, KC Royals and Nebraska Football & Volleyball.

Survivors include her children Cookie Mittan and husband Gail of Beatrice and R.D. Arnold and wife Deb of Wentzville, MO; granddaughter Brooke VanAnne and husband Jared of O'Fallon, MO and grandson Jason Arnold of Beatrice; 5 great-grandchildren Dax & Ayla VanAnne, and Alice, Drew & Nicole Arnold; brother-in-law Larry Arnold and wife June of North Platte; daughter-in-law Janie Mick of Grand Island; and several nieces, nephews and cousins, and also by the many, many friends she has made over the years. Her positive attitude and smile will be missed by many. Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents Roy and Margaret (Hummer) Jones; husband Conrad "Connie" Arnold (1999); son Scott Arnold (2017); and sister Sally Ricketts.

There will be no services at this time due to the pandemic. Cremation has taken place. Her ashes will be buried at Pleasant View Cemetery at Pickrell. A memorial has been established to the family's choice for future designation with the funeral home in charge. Sign Jeanne's online guest book and view her video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.