Jefferson Burns Weston III

Jefferson Burns Weston III, 76, of Bonner Springs, KS, passed away peacefully on February 6, 2021. Born on February 22, 1944 in Beatrice, he was the son of Jefferson B. Weston II and Jean (Wilhelmy) Weston. Jeff attended school in Beatrice and then graduated from Shattuck Military School in Fairbault, MN. He went on to work in insurance and sales. After leaving Nebraska Furniture Mart in Kansas City, KS, he spent his retirement days with his friends, neighbors and family. He was a loving father and enjoyed time spent with family and friends. He was a huge Husker fan, followed all sports and loved golf. He was involved in his children's activities as they grew up and was considered a great basketball coach by his son. As "G'pa Jeff", he proudly followed his children's and grandchildren's activities and accomplishments.

Jeff is survived by daughters Colli Lawyer of Kansas City and Crissy Pierce and husband of Ft. Smith, AR; sons Jeff Weston IV of Phoenix AZ and Nate Weston of Lincoln, 8 grandchildren, Luke, Jordan and Sidney Lawyer, Lex Keaton, Nicholas and Kylee Hancock, Ayden and Freya Weston, sisters Sue O'Neill of Beatrice and Ann Peterson of Lincoln. He was preceded in death by his parents Jefferson Burns Weston II and Jean Weston.

A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date.