Jesse L. Kozak

Jesse L. Kozak, 98, of Beatrice died at Beatrice Good Samaritan Center on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. He was born April 10, 1923 at Virginia. He married Geraldine "Geri" Kozak on February 12, 1946 at Washington, KS. He enlisted in U.S. Navy in July 1941 and served honorably until December 1948. His service included being a flight crew member on patrol seaplanes (1941-1943), and while in the Marianna Islands (1944-1945) he was involved in the construction of a hospital for warfare displaced native inhabitants of the island. He toured China, Korea and Japan on the ship LSM 342 from 1946 to 1947. He concluded his Naval service in Japan in 1948. Jesse worked for Platte Pipeline and Marathon Oil Company until his retirement in 1982. He was a former member of Trinity Lutheran Church and currently a member of St. John Lutheran Church both of Beatrice.

Survivors include his daughter, Sherry Buswell and husband Richard, of Santa Rosa, CA; two sons, Terry Kozak of Chadron and David Kozak and wife Kris of Durango, CO; two grandchildren, Jason Crabtree and wife Josie of Chaska, MN and Sasha Kozak of Denver, CO; two great -randchildren, Ariel Crabtree and Keelan Crabtree of Chaska, MN; one sister, Ila Clontz and husband James of Orlando, FL; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Emma Kozak; two brothers, Art Kozak and wife Pat, and Ernest Kozak and wife Julie; two sisters, Louise Staley and husband Dean, and Sandy Deaver and husband Dale.

At Jesse's request, his body was donated to the Nebraska Anatomical Board. Memorial services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Beatrice Good Samaritan Chapel with Pastor Arden Dorn officiating. A guestbook for signatures will be available at the Beatrice Good Samaritan Chapel one hour preceding the services on Sunday.