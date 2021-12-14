Joan R. Burger

Funeral services are scheduled for Tuesday, December 14th, 2021 10:30 a.m. at First Trinity Lutheran Church, rural Beatrice with Reverend Timothy Wagner officiating. Interment will be at the First Trinity Lutheran cemetery. The body will lie in state Tuesday at the church after 9:30 a.m. A family prayer service will be held at 10:10 a.m. Tuesday at the church school. A memorial has been established to the American Heart Association and to the First Trinity Cemetery Beautification Fund. Sign Joan's online guest book and watch her video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com