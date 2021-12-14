Menu
Joan Burger
FUNERAL HOME
Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel - Beatrice
708 North 6th Street
Beatrice, NE

Joan R. Burger

Funeral services are scheduled for Tuesday, December 14th, 2021 10:30 a.m. at First Trinity Lutheran Church, rural Beatrice with Reverend Timothy Wagner officiating. Interment will be at the First Trinity Lutheran cemetery. The body will lie in state Tuesday at the church after 9:30 a.m. A family prayer service will be held at 10:10 a.m. Tuesday at the church school. A memorial has been established to the American Heart Association and to the First Trinity Cemetery Beautification Fund. Sign Joan's online guest book and watch her video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Dec. 14, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
December 14, 2021
She was such a Beautiful Lady & such a fun neighbor! All will miss her infectious smile & laugh. Sympathy to all the family.
Sharon & Jerry Kroese
December 11, 2021
Joan was a wonderful lady. I will always remember her beautiful smile. She always treated everyone with kindness. Joan is at peace now. Prayers for the family.
Allen and Jolene Bartling
December 11, 2021
Our prayers are with you all. Joan was a wonderful person. She had such a beautiful smile and giving heart. She will me missed by many. Rest In Peace my dear friend !
Toni Lisec
December 11, 2021
