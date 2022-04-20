JoAnn Alberta McClure

JoAnn Alberta Williams McClure, 80, passed away peacefully April 15, 2022 in Richland, WA. JoAnn was born November 3rd, 1941 in Beatrice, the oldest of Herman and Marie Williams. She was one of three children. JoAnn was a nurse at the Beatrice State Hospital for 10 years before moving to Washington. Much of JoAnn's time was spent homemaking and helping her husband Harlan in their beekeeping business. Her greatest joy was not only her children and grandchildren, but the many children she taught through various calling in her church.

JoAnn is preceded in death by her husband Harlan McClure of Fairbury, parents Herman Williams, and Jack and Marie Stevens, daughter Susan Lyons, and granddaughter Vicky Jo Kauer. JoAnn is survived by her sisters, Jerri Welch and Erma Fox, children Chris McClure, Shelly Davis, Rick McClure, Jeff McClure, Amy Kauer and Kelli Larson, 20 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

Full obituary and funeral info at hillcrestfunerals.com